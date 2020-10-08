During this pandemic, we have a mandate in Pennsylvania to wear masks. It may save the life of a neighbor. More than 8,200 Pennsylvanians have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in 2020.

But consider this: In 2018 about 30,000 lives were lost due to abortions in Pennsylvania. Where is the media coverage and outrage? Not since Abraham Lincoln, the anti-slavery Republican president, has the choice to stand for social justice and equality for all lives been so clear. Today, we have the opportunity to vote for pro-life Republican President Donald Trump. In this election, we again have a clear choice to stand for social justice and equality for all human life. Vote pro-life and save lives!

Co-signers of this letter are: Virginia Anspach, Anne Marie DiCarlo, David Charles Edgar, Marie Grady, Darlene Graver, Mike Graver, Cris Lamison, Nancy Lamison, Joanne Ramsbottom, Tom Ramsbottom, Tim Roehm, Eileen F. Schober, Paul T. Schober, Joseph P. Staffieri and Vida Wissler.

Sue Roehm

Lititz