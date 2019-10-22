The November elections are upon us again, and the stakes keep getting higher. Participation in odd-year elections has been historically low, and it just baffles me.
These elections are the ones that have the most direct influence on our daily lives — township and county commissioners, judges, school boards. The candidates in these elections are not politicians; they are our friends and neighbors, asking us to give them our trust to make the decisions that determine how our tax dollars are spent, how our laws are applied, how our children are educated.
In an era of diminished expectations from our leaders, we have the opportunity right now to do something to make our community a better place to live. What possible reason could we have for skipping out on this responsibility, thinking that good enough is good enough, when there is so much at stake?
Take, for example, the seats on the Manheim Township school board.
A parent of township children, I recently had an opportunity to meet the five “Support MT Schools” candidates: incumbents Janet Carroll and JoAnn Hentz, elected in 2017 for two-year terms, and Sara Grosh, Courtney Morton and Teddy Vasquez, all parents of Manheim Township School District children.
These candidates are, I believe, deeply committed to advocating for our children and for public education. They are energetic and highly motivated to serve us, our families, our children, our community.
Elections matter. Nothing could be more important.
Jeff Thal
Manheim Township