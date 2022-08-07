What is a democracy? It’s by the people and for the people. So we have to get involved to maintain it. We peacefully protest or we write letters of support or criticism without being put in jail.

Yes, we must vote. Even though Hillary Clinton topped Donald Trump by nearly 3 million popular votes in 2016, Trump was elected because we have what I view as an outdated system called the Electoral College.

In the 2020 election, Joe Biden beat Trump by 7 million in the popular vote, and Trump still falsely claims that he won.

It is conjectured that twice-impeached Trump will try to be a presidential candidate for 2024 to ward off any personal indictments.

Presidents need a majority or a cooperative minority in Congress for their desired legislation to be passed. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama had that luxury.

In the midterms, we need to give Biden additional support by electing more Democrats to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The Jan. 6, 2021, hearings that are still in progress allow the people to hear witnesses to that event. The Department of Justice is designed to determine any criminality and provide accountability by seeking conviction. Vote!

Don Mast

New Holland