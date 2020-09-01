I am not voting for Donald Trump the person, but I am voting for what I believe Trump has accomplished in 3 1/2 years of his first term.

1. Trump has done more to save the lives of unborn babies in the womb than any other president. The heart starts beating in an unborn baby between 6 to 7 weeks. All lives matter (born and unborn, all races, etc.).

2. Trump has done more for the Black community than the Obama/Biden administration did in eight years, in my view. More funding for Black colleges, lower Black unemployment and higher Black wages (before the pandemic). Prison reform freed many young Black men.

3. Trump is against illegal immigration and those noncitizens getting free health care and potentially voting.

4. Trump supports our right to bear arms, the Second Amendment to our Constitution.

5. Trump has put two conservative justices on the Supreme Court and 200 conservative judges in our federal courts. This is one of the most important things a president does.

6. Trump supports law and order. We must stop the riots and destruction in our cities run by Democratic politicians. This is not protesting, but anarchy. If it is not stopped, it will spread across our country like a disease.

7. Trump is against defunding our police. Get rid of the bad cops and hire more good, qualified police officers.

Please mark Nov. 3 on your calendar and vote — in person if possible.

Dennis Fulmer

Manheim Township