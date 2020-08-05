President Donald Trump’s TV ads have been showing cities on fire with people and police fighting, clubbing, tear-gassing and shouting at each other. Trump’s ads show an America on fire, with police and federal troops fighting American citizens.

What you are seeing is Trump’s America. Not Joe Biden’s nor Barack Obama’s. Trump’s America. He owns it because he has been the boss at the head of it for almost four years. It’s his story, and if you want four more years of this, vote for him in November. Right now he is showing you what you will get!

Dennis Dezort

Landisville