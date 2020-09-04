I grew up in a Democratic household. I married into a Republican family. In presidential elections, I have tried to be objective and vote for the person I believe to be the best candidate.

This time, I will vote for more than a man. I will vote for the American way of life — not for radical, leftist ideas.

I will vote against impending socialism; reducing funding for law enforcement; erasing history (our most effective teacher); suppressing facts and news that the public should hear; and providing freebies and favors for immigrants here illegally.

I will vote against a candidate who once lied about his academic credentials and who, in my view, will be manipulated by leftists Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

I will vote against a party that seemingly does not support our military, provokes violence and disrespects “law and order.” The party has also infiltrated schools and colleges with idealistic, unreasonable, lazy and entitled thinking. It relies on the obliviousness of the population.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I recently heard a comment on a news broadcast to the effect of, “When Biden is elected, we will stop the violence.” Given the push by some on the left for defunding the police, what does that statement suggest to you?

Exercise your duty to vote. Celebrate the freedoms won for you. Vote for a fearless president.

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township