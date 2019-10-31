On Nov. 5, the voters of Manheim Township have the opportunity to elect two new commissioners or reelect two incumbents. With regard to the incumbents, complacency and a lack of transparency were revealed by Respect Farmland, in that both of them had received campaign contributions from the developers just before the Oregon Village plan was submitted for approval.
As a resident of the township for 30 years, I have attended a good number of well-run commissioner meetings. Over the last several years, there has been the tendency of some officials to be less tolerant toward dissenting views. A source of discontent results when our citizens are curtly, dismissively treated when their concerns are raised. This insulting action was demonstrated when the commissioners held the vote on the proposed Oregon Village project in the space-limited municipal building instead of the library, where nine hearings had been held. So much for open, responsive government.
This finally brings me to my most important request to our township residents. Please vote for Barry Kauffman for Manheim Township commissioner. Kauffman is the former executive director of Pennsylvania Common Cause, the state’s primary government reform advocacy organization. He is keenly aware of what open, fair, all-inclusive government can bring for the betterment of its citizens. Kauffman recognizes that serving our very diverse citizenry requires a listening gift, along with a strong desire to be proactive and reactive. He has his sleeves rolled up and is ready to better residents’ lives. Let’s give him that opportunity.
Vincent Kneizys
Manheim Township