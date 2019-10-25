It feels like every day there are more stories in the news about corrupt politicians in Washington, D.C., who got caught taking money they shouldn’t have.
It’s easy to tell ourselves that these types of corrupt dirty deals only happen in Washington, but we are not immune from political corruption here in Lancaster County. In June, LNP reported that sitting Manheim Township Commissioners Dave Heck and Al Kling accepted campaign contributions from the family that benefited from the Oregon Village development project. The contributions were made just months before these same commissioners voted to approve the project.
These campaign contributions created a clear conflict of interest for Heck and Kling, but they voted in favor of the Oregon Village project anyway — over the protests of many Manheim Township residents, who want housing that working families can afford to live in, not more traffic jams and sprawl.
We have come to expect this kind of behavior from politicians at the federal level, but we have taken for granted that the people who represent us locally will do better. Sadly, this is not the case.
Manheim Township residents have the opportunity to choose two candidates who will do the right thing. On Nov. 5, we will have the chance to replace Heck and Kling with two new candidates: Allison Troy and Barry Kauffman. Both Troy and Kauffman have earned my vote by signing the “No Backroom Deals” pledge and promising that they will refuse campaign contributions from developers.
Christian Macedonia
Manheim Township