I have read a number of times how people think voting by mail can lead to fraud. My husband and I have worked at the polls for a few years, and I feel very differently.

Each person who has been sent a ballot in the mail has been marked in the poll book so they cannot vote a second time. If they say they did not receive their ballot by the time of the election, then we give them a provisional ballot, which is separated from the rest and only counted if a mail-in ballot is not received. This happened only twice during the primary election in our precinct.

If people saw the extraordinary effort that is made to keep voting fair — from setup to teardown and tallying — you would be amazed and not feel hesitant to use mail-in ballots. This year, the election board in Lancaster County — which is the only county I can speak for — worked overtime months before the election to get everything right with the many mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots allow everyone a safe opportunity to vote.

Carol Gallimore

East Hempfield Township