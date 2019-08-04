How ironic that the same week The New York Times writes a story about how Lancaster has welcomed refugees and immigrants in large numbers and the ways in which they have added to our community, our representative votes against House Resolution 3239, which would establish humanitarian standards for people in the custody of Customs and Border Protection. Nothing says “welcome” like failing to set minimum care standards for those being held by our government, failing to end family separation or failing to ensure that children have access to lawyers for immigration hearings.
Rep. Lloyd Smucker is failing to uphold the values that Lancaster prides itself on: “A History of Welcome Since 1742,” as the downtown banner reads.
His rhetoric about closing the “immigration loophole” that is the asylum process spits in the face of those who live in his own district. Rep. Smucker, you’ve had the chance as the representative of a district with a high number of refugees to speak up against the hateful and untrue messaging that is being promoted by your party, but instead you have promoted it, too.
Rep. Smucker, we demand more from you: Stand up for human rights, and stop following the lead of an un-Christian, bigoted White House. Refugees, immigrants and asylum-seekers do not threaten the fabric of our nation, as you would see by walking down the streets of your own district. Providing them with basic necessities and rights should not be something you vote against. Your conduct is out of sync with your district’s values.
Rose Fogarty
East Drumore Township