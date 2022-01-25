It is difficult to read op-eds that I believe are so leftist and ill-informed, like the ones from Charles Blow of The New York Times. It is is also unfortunate that LNP is publishing such leftist opinions.

All people, regardless of race, are generally required to present identification for the following:

To buy liquor; to buy mature-rated video games; to pick up prescriptions; to buy some over-the-counter medications; to purchase firearms; to receive welfare benefits; if you are stopped by the police; to get a marriage license; to board an airplane; to check into a hotel; to use food stamps; to enter a government building; to get a job; and to cash a check or open a bank account.

How can anyone justify not asking for identification for something as important as voting? I think we must do so to ensure fair elections. Not to require identification from voters is dangerous folly.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township