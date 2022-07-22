In 1913, the 17th Amendment changed the selection of U.S. senators from appointments by state legislatures to requiring candidates to run a public election campaign for office.

In my view, that drastically lowered the caliber of senators serving in Congress, displacing statesmen with partisan politicians. Here are some quotes from senators who likely would never get near the U.S. Senate if not for this pernicious amendment.

“I want to tell you, (Neil) Gorsuch, I want to tell you, (Brett) Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions” — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaking at a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020. Statesmen do not intimidate or threaten judges.

“The word is out that (Mitt Romney) hasn’t paid any taxes for 10 years” — Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaking on the Senate floor during the 2012 presidential campaign. Reid admitted in 2015 to CNN’s Dana Bash that he fabricated the allegation. Reid smugly replied, “It worked, didn’t it?” Statesmen do not lie.

“Guess who is perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country and I just want to say to the men of this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing” — Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, speaking at a press conference during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. Statesmen/women do not falsely accuse others of crimes, nor do they stereotype half the population.

The election of these senators, who I find to be shameful, embarrassing and noxious, was enabled by the 17th Amendment. It must be repealed.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township