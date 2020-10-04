I do not think we should be so hard on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for refusing to attend the forum with LNP | LancasterOnline and the York Daily Record (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

After all, how could Smucker possibly defend his fearless leader when President Donald Trump is seemingly doing his best to cripple the U.S. Postal Service, subvert efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and set the stage for refusing to recognize the expressed will of the people on Nov. 3?

What could Smucker say at a forum?

Add to that Trump’s abject mendacity; refusal to recognize global warming; reckless executive orders deregulating environmental controls; refusal to recognize systemic racism; and attempts to encourage white supremacy.

How could you expect Smucker to comport himself in front of an audience with all that?

I wonder, though: What if one of his staff members remembered their eighth-grade civics class and had the temerity to suggest to Smucker that a democracy depends on a vibrant discourse of thoughts and opinions? And that for one to make an informed decision about an election, she or he needs to hear from the candidates at least once every four years — and not just by way of scripted balderdash issued by the White House?

Rep. Smucker, do you have it in you to accept the challenge?

Just wondering.

Melvin Hess

Lower Windsor Township

York County