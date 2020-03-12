Here we go again. The Pennsylvania primary is not until April 28, but the political parties once again selected the candidates they will endorse.

What is the purpose of voting when the candidates have already been chosen? People like state Rep. David Zimmerman, who was fined in 2018 for ethics violations stemming from his time as East Earl Township supervisor, and former District Attorney Craig Stedman, who sued the county commissioners for his own purposes, are who we end up with.

There are good people who are willing to run for office, but never get the chance because the parties only want people who will follow their desires, who owe their obtaining office to the party instead of to the people who should be electing them.

When will we stand up for our rights and put an end to this horrible display of denying us, the people, of our constitutional right to chose whoever we want?

The party is supposed to support whom the people chose, not the other way around.

And then some look back and wonder why voter turnout is so low.

It is time to vote for the candidate who seeks to serve the ordinary citizen and not the one who seeks the party’s blessing.

Thomas Consylman

Drumore Township

