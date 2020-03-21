The deadline for candidates to submit their paperwork and be inserted into the primary election in Pennsylvania has come and passed. Minus any withdrawals or challenges, the options for this election appear to be limited.

Of the 203 seats available in the state House, 64 will be decided with absolutely no challenger. That is 32% of the total representation of the Pennsylvania House who will have been given the office simply by the privilege of the ballot. Should no independent challenger come forward, one-third of the state House will be representing a district without the need to speak to a single voter.

Another 18 Pennsylvania House seats will only see a challenger in the primary election within one of the two traditional parties. Together with those mentioned above, they will make up 40% of the total representation in the state House. As they go into the general, and if no independent comes forward, four out of 10 representatives will have never once had to ask for a vote during the 2020 general election.

Although not as severe, the state Senate has a similar lack of contested races, with nearly 25% of the seats available in the general election going unchallenged.

Independents must come forward, if only to offer voters a choice.

Timothy Runkle

Elizabethtown