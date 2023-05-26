Fragging, a term from the Vietnam War, is an assault on a soldier, usually a superior, by a fellow soldier. In politics, fragging is the deliberate assault on a leader from one’s own party. That’s what some Democrats are doing to President Joe Biden.

I wish Biden were younger — or that we had an alternative with the gravitas and experience to step into Biden’s shoes. I wish MAGA obstruction hadn’t prevented President Biden from achieving more, but wishing is as impotent as MAGA “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting.

Against all odds, Biden has accomplished a great deal (the CHIPS Act, Inflation Reduction Act, lowering prescription drug prices, strengthening NATO and coalescing international support for Ukraine). Biden achieved the first bipartisan gun legislation in decades. Democrats who want him to push a more progressive agenda don’t accept that we’re deeply divided and in a pitched battle for the heart and soul of American democracy.

We need a president who speaks to the concerns of independents and moderates of both parties; they’ll ultimately decide the 2024 election.

There’s crucial work to be done on voting rights, reproductive rights, social and economic justice, the environment and gun control. If Biden loses next year, we’ll go back to Trump-era divisiveness, false narratives, baseless conspiracy theories, chaos and disrespect for democracy. And Donald Trump would give Ukraine to Vladimir Putin.

Biden says, “Don’t compare me to the almighty; compare me to the alternative.” Democrats, independents and Republicans who are tired of the Trump circus must consider the alternative — and rally around Biden.

Dean Phillips

Ambler, Montgomery County