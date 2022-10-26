Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for the comprehensive, detailed information about all of the local election candidates published in the Oct. 19 edition (“Voters Guide 2022”).

The U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker vs. Bob Hollister election in the 11th Congressional District is of special importance to Lancaster and York counties. I wish that LNP | LancasterOnline would summarize everything that Smucker has voted against during his three terms.

As discussed in the Sept. 11 editorial (“Questions for Smucker”), some of Smucker’s recent “no” votes were against affordable insulin, family violence protection, active-shooter alerts, respect for marriage, the right to contraception and the availability of infant formula.

Compared to the actions of other U.S. representatives, I believe that Smucker clearly has not been a promoter of, or help to, Lancaster County. He voted against the infrastructure bill. While Smucker rails against government spending, I believe it is hypocritical that The Smucker Co., which he owned and operated for 25 years, had its $2.8 million Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven.

According to the LNP | LancasterOnline election guide, Smucker has only four key endorsements, while Hollister has 20 influential endorsements, including former president and CEO of Lancaster Chamber Tom Baldrige and Ann Womble, the former chair of the county Republican Committee.

Hollister’s top priorities are voting rights to protect our democracy and education, while Smucker’s statements are basically just criticisms and blaming of Democrats. He states, “I always appreciate the opportunity to talk with those who may disagree with me,’’ yet he has a long record of refusing requests for meetings or events with his constituents.

Voters may not be very familiar with Hollister because he has a very small campaign budget, so please study the LNP | LancasterOnline voters guide about Hollister, Smucker and other candidates.

Eugene Homan

Lititz