Letters to the editor logo

The 2022 election cycle is complete and the people of Pennsylvania have spoken. Rather than trying something different, Pennsylvanians have seemingly voted for higher gas and food prices, 40-year-high inflation, and tens of thousands of Americans killed by fentanyl flowing through a wide-open border that also allows potential terrorists, criminals and other immigrants to walk illegally into our country and then receive federal freebies.

That’s not to mention what I view as the failed energy policies and disastrous foreign policies by this floundering liberal administration.

I guess the pain doesn’t hurt enough yet.

As President Joe Biden says, “Just watch me.”

Scott Greenawalt

Mountville

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags