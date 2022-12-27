The 2022 election cycle is complete and the people of Pennsylvania have spoken. Rather than trying something different, Pennsylvanians have seemingly voted for higher gas and food prices, 40-year-high inflation, and tens of thousands of Americans killed by fentanyl flowing through a wide-open border that also allows potential terrorists, criminals and other immigrants to walk illegally into our country and then receive federal freebies.

That’s not to mention what I view as the failed energy policies and disastrous foreign policies by this floundering liberal administration.

I guess the pain doesn’t hurt enough yet.

As President Joe Biden says, “Just watch me.”

Scott Greenawalt

Mountville