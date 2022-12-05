In response to the Nov. 22 letter “Change term limit to unite America,” I have a few observations.

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution stipulates that no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.

If, at the end of a president’s first term, the voters want to “term limit” him or her, we can do so at the ballot box.

At the risk of stating the obvious, this is exactly what happened to Donald Trump in 2020. Trump was restricted to one term when Joe Biden won the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes and won the presidency when the Electoral College ballots favoring Biden, 306 to 232, were accepted by Congress beginning on Jan. 6, 2021 (a date which will live in infamy).

In recent memory this also happened to President Jimmy Carter in 1980, and to President George H.W. Bush in 1992; both were “term limited” by defeat at the polls.

The difference between those one-term presidents and Trump is that they accepted their losses graciously by conceding, while Trump did not. Therein lies the source of the division in the country that the letter writer seems to think his solution will address.

Patrick Gerlach

Donegal Democrats District Leader

Mount Joy