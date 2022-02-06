I would like to respond to the Jan. 30 letter “Photo ID should be required to vote.” Let me pass over the silly idea that Democrats want to give immigrants who are here illegally the opportunity to vote illegally, presumably for Democrats, and how incredibly hard it would be to register such individuals. And I won’t address the fact that voter fraud is almost nonexistent, so this is a solution in search of a problem.

I’d like to address instead the logistics necessary to make photo identification cards available to all eligible voters. Because if they are truly as easy to obtain as Republicans claim, why not show them?

So here are my concerns. I agree to requiring photo identification to vote if:

1. These IDs are free to all, because if there is a charge to acquire one, it amounts to a poll tax.

2. IDs are readily available to all — even to those who don’t have cars. How many ID centers will be located within walking distance in all city neighborhoods and on main bus and metro lines? Or will they, as they are in my county, mostly be located in strip malls outside cities and essentially unavailable to those without private transportation options?

3. Will the hours of operations be long and broad enough to accommodate everyone’s work schedule, regardless of what shift and what days of the week they work?

4. Will the Republican-controlled state Legislature make an all-out effort to broadcast the requirement and the means to obtain photo IDs? Will there be campaigns to get all eligible voters out for photo IDs? Will there be consideration and funding provided for options like mobile ID vans that can take photos and issue the IDs on the spot?

5. Will TV, newspaper and radio advertisements be used to get the word out to all parts of the state? Will vans and buses be provided to get people to the ID providers?

If the answer to all these questions is an unqualified yes, I will support the requirement for photo IDs.

Doris Russ

Salunga