Why is there so much political rhetoric and disagreement over voter identification? We are asked to show proof of identity for a number of things, and we do so without complaining. Some are regulated by a state’s governing body and others are regulated by the federal government.

Here are a number of situations in which identification is typically requested: applying for an absentee or mail-in ballot; driving, purchasing or renting a car; applying for a job or unemployment; purchasing liquor or cigarettes; obtaining welfare benefits; renting a hotel room; boarding an airplane; obtaining a marriage license; purchasing a firearm; cashing a check or opening an bank account; renting or buying a house; applying for a mortgage; applying for Medicaid or Social Security; adopting a pet; applying for a hunting or fishing license; donating blood; purchasing an M-rated video game; purchasing certain cold medications; and picking up a prescription.

Whether you consider voting to be a privilege, a right or a responsibility, it should be conducted in a way that is satisfactory to both sides of the aisle. It makes no sense to me that people are arguing over requiring identification in order to vote at the polls when I’m not hearing negative concern about being asked for identification when applying for a mail-in ballot. Who hasn’t been asked for proof of identity for at least one item on the above list?

I believe that it would be beneficial for all to have identification required when voting in person at the polls. It would benefit Democrats, Republicans and independents alike.

Eleanor Harnish

Lancaster