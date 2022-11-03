Your vote is important. Investigate who you support to determine the true facts about what they stand for. Do not believe all of the attack ads.

When you vote, remember who is trying to protect your vote.

Remember who did not tell us the truth about COVID-19 from the very beginning. Do not blame inflation for the current situation. Inflation is not only here, but also worldwide, because we are in a global economy and we have lingering effects of the worst periods of the pandemic.

Remember who is trying to do something about climate change, because you can see the evidence, with disasters being more common.

Remember who will not do anything to remove weapons of war from our streets.

Remember who wants to take away your right to choose.

Remember who wants to save and improve Social Security and Medicare.

Remember who gave tax breaks to big business but will do nothing to increase the minimum wage.

Remember how close we came to losing our democracy and that the threat of that happening is still present.

Vote wisely for your future rights. Your life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness may depend upon your vote.

Rick Kirchoff

East Petersburg