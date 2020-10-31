How many Americans died yesterday from COVID-19? How many Americans died yesterday because of the environment, economic policies, social injustice, racism, lack of health care, hunger, immigration policies, unemployment, foreign policy or firearms? There is no way to know or measure some of these, but it is safe to say that all are exceptionally low — compared to abortion.

So, how many Americans died yesterday because of abortion? Approximately 2,600. That’s correct: 2,600. That's about 78,000 Americans who die every month, about 940,000 Americans who die every year. None of the issues above begin to compare to the atrocity of abortion.

Fact: Abortion is the leading cause of death in America. There is not a close second, not even COVID-19.

If voters really care about all the people of our nation, then vote to stop aborting unborn Americans.

There are about 4 million live births annually and about 1 million abortions, so what percentage of conceived Americans live? Answer: 80% live and 20% die. Is that acceptable? What other issue facing our nation is comparable? What good are clean air, health care and social justice if you are one of the 20%?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Democratic Party supports abortion up to the moment of birth. Joe Biden would, in my view, be the most extreme abortion-rights president ever. President Donald Trump is the most pro-life president ever and will continue to be.

Vote to abolish abortion so all Americans can live, and then we will find solutions to the other issues.

Robert Lowe

Lititz