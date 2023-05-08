The beauty of public schools is that they serve every child who walks through their doors. Students spend an incredible amount of time at school and should feel a sense of belonging, safety, value and respect.

Our schools enroll students from all kinds of families — some that may look like yours and many that will not. Public schools educate and prepare our workforce and leaders of tomorrow.

Please be sure to support school board candidates who will ensure a quality education for all in your community.

In Manheim Township, I plan to vote for JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar. They will be on both parties’ ballots in the May 16 primary election because they will work for all families in our district.

Laurie Skorupa

Manheim Township