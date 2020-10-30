I believe that America could have 100% clean energy by 2035. It would be much cheaper than fossil fuel energy, according to scientificamerican.com, and it would create millions of good-paying, permanent jobs. Clean energy already employs more U.S. workers than the entire fossil fuel industry. A majority of Americans support clean energy and climate action in polls.

So, with those kind of numbers, why aren’t we already rapidly transitioning to solar and wind power? Because, in my view, we have a president and a Congress that are in the pocket of the oil, gas and coal corporations. Congressman Lloyd Smucker has not supported any significant climate action while in office.

Faced with U.S. Senate and White House inaction, over 160 American cities have already committed to the goal of 100% clean energy by 2035, because they see both the danger of climate crisis and the economic promise of clean energy. Cities like Burlington, Vermont, and Aspen, Colorado, have already reached that goal.

Just this year, there have been record wildfires in California and elsewhere in the West, plus a record number of hurricanes and storms hitting our nation. They have been increasing more rapidly every decade, just as global temperatures have increased.

In the November election, we can change that. Voting for candidates who support climate action and clean energy can bring about the change we need in time to prevent catastrophic climate change — while creating the biggest economic opportunity our nation has ever seen.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township