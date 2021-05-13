Vote yes May 18 on the two state constitutional amendments to limit the governor’s emergency powers.

Regarding the letter writer who wrote that, in his view, the General Assembly did nothing (“Don’t give power to General Assembly,” May 11): Either the writer’s view was distorted or he only reads what pleases him.

The General Assembly did send many bills to the dictator’s desk. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed them or had them thrown out by what I view as his friends in the higher courts before they even had a chance to reach his desk.

Do not blame the General Assembly. Put the blame on the dictator in Harrisburg. I believe he should be impeached, but how can that happen to a dictator?

Bob Russell

West Lampeter Township