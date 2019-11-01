In response to the Oct. 18 and Oct. 21 letters — “Experience counts in commissioners’ race” and “Reward competency in Manheim Twp.” — I do not question the character of Manheim Township Commissioners David Heck and Albert Kling. However, I am puzzled by their positions on the proposed Oregon Village development.
Heck and Kling originally ran in 2011 on the promise of controlling growth and development. I wonder what happened to change their minds. They now favor the massive development of Oregon Village. It is well documented how this plan will destroy the landscape, create havoc with traffic and be detrimental to our Amish and Mennonite neighbors. Their support contradicts their previous commitment.
The voters of Manheim Township need to be aware that their vote has far-reaching effects beyond the borders of their township. Just as each state influences the entire country by electing a United States senator or Congress member, so too the election of township commissioners will have an impact on all of Lancaster County, especially this year.
Manheim Township is a vital portion of the county, and a great example of its makeup. Within Manheim Township, we have a delicate balance of urban sprawl and wonderful farmland. This balance is integral to our county identity. It is therefore extremely important that we think carefully about what kind of future we want for our community.
In contrast, Barry Kauffman and Allison Troy are committed to preserving the delicate balance of farmland and development we now enjoy.
George Gehr
Clay Township