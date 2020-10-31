This call goes out to attorneys who respect the Constitution and our democracy to monitor the potential upcoming eviction process at the White House, in case it’s not the people’s choice who is squatting there. Actually, I believe this should have been done in January 2017. It’s a sad, divided country we now live in as a result.

More than 229,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and it’s rising every day as a result of the mismanagement of this crisis.

President Donald Trump publicly said the virus “affects virtually nobody.” To the family and friends of those who are “nobody,” please go vote and show him that they were “somebody.” Even after having the virus, the president has, in my view, shown total irresponsibility and disrespect.

The president showed disrespect for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by ignoring her dying wish. She served this country with honor, while he refused to serve.

If you want to know more about the president, do a search for how he treated elderly people in Scotland when his golf course was being built there.

Please go vote to bring back our United States. Remember that tomorrow is not a given for anyone. Prayer does work, and God has mysterious ways, as does karma.

We pray that all who get this virus will recover.

Wear a mask, as it’s not a hoax.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz