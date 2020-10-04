My comments are directed to the voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and who now may disapprove of his personality.

You supported Trump, who as a nonpolitician outsider promised to drain the bureaucratic, regulatory swamp; build a Mexico border wall limiting illegal immigration and drug traffic; rebuild the military; appoint Constitution-following judges; support the First and Second amendments; improve care for veterans; reduce the number of U.S. troops in foreign wars; and cut taxes.

These Trump promises have fully or partly become accomplishments. But there is disapproval of Trump because of his demeanor, combative comments and tweets — rather than focusing on his long record of accomplishments.

Imagine that you need major surgery and must choose among surgeons. One has a comforting bedside manner but a mediocre record of successful surgeries. The other is disagreeable but has a near-perfect record of surgery successes. Which surgeon would you choose?

If on Nov. 3 you abandon Trump, realize the loss of rights, benefits, freedoms and economic opportunity Americans will suffer, in my view, as the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attempts to dismantle the many Trump accomplishments and undermine constitutional freedoms and protections under the banner of “progressive socialism.”

Again, a choice — yours and mine — on Nov. 3.

Gary Sensenich

Manheim Township