Darlene Oliver, a mental health professional, is a Democrat running for the East Hempfield board of supervisors, an entity that has always been all Republican. I would ask anyone voting in this township who is interested in good government to vote for Oliver.
Any time one party has a monopoly of power, that party will have no incentive to pay attention to constituents, and that is the case here. The board could use a fresh perspective, one that takes into consideration the concerns of the people who live in East Hempfield.
Louise Barnett
East Hempfield Township