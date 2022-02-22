Broadly put, a big company flies in like a swarm of locusts, puts lower prices on goods — lower than any competitor — and we then gleefully buy the cheaper goods. Goodbye, competitors. Then the company raises the prices and cuts costs, such as wages. The company threatens the lawmakers in order to lower taxes and regulations, saying they might move to another state. (Tesla just did this.)

Lower taxes take from our schools, fire departments, police departments, roads and much more. Don’t vote for someone who says they will lower your taxes; doing so weakens our social structures. Lowered taxes for the wealthy never trickle down. They never have and likely never will.

CEOs of big companies seem to follow the economist Milton Friedman, who stated that a company has no social responsibility to the public or society; its only responsibility is to its shareholders.

Since 1980, the wealth of the top 1% increased from 10% of all pretax U.S. income to 19%. The wealth of the bottom half of Americans decreased from 20% to 13.5%. Wealth hasn’t trickled down.

What is our hope for a better future? It is a democracy. We need to vote out those lawmakers who support big businesses over the majority of workers’ and communities’ well-being.

Many politicians depend on the stoking of anger between political parties. If all of the working people would come together, for the greater good, politicians and CEOs would not be as wealthy and powerful. Our country would be “by the people, for the people.” Vote money out of politics.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township