Your vote in Pennsylvania might be a hundred times as important as one in California or New York or Alabama. Why? Pennsylvania is a swing state in which the vote may well determine who wins overall. A single vote in a solidly blue or red state makes little or no difference. So you have a big responsibility on your hands.

If you voted for Donald Trump in 2016, you played a decisive role in putting him in charge of our nation’s response to the pandemic, which has been far worse than Canada’s. On Sept. 11, Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths. The U.S. had hundreds of COVID-19 deaths that day. Think about it.

Robert Shelton

East Hempfield Township