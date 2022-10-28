I have always taken democracy in these United States as a given. Not anymore. There are people already in government who are passing state laws to limit our right to vote under the guise of “voter integrity.”

There are others running for office who have declared that they would overturn election results if they thought there were “irregularities.”

Make no mistake: Over time, their aim is to dilute your voting rights. If they get their way, eventually our elections will become the sham that they are in Russia, China and North Korea.

I realize that many citizens are primarily concerned about the issues of the day. Inflation, crime, abortion, immigration and climate change are all very important. But without democracy, you will have no voice in how our society will deal with them.

Election deniers will take away your rights, one by one. They start by sowing distrust in the press, then distrust in elections and then by vilifying anyone who disagrees. As history has demonstrated over and over, these are the first steps toward autocracy and fascism.

Don’t think that it cannot happen here — it absolutely can. Don’t let it. Don’t let this great American experiment die. Now is the time to put country above party.

Vote for truth. Vote for democracy.

Mickey Tait

Warwick Township