Who are white Christian nationalists? As I see it, they show open disparagement for Jews, nonwhites and people of other faith groups.

How can anyone who is Christian degrade Jews, given that Jesus was a Jew, never a Christian, and died a Jew?

We are not a Christian nation, a Jewish nation or an Islamic nation. The U.S. Constitution forbids it. Let us guard against these potential usurpers of our democracy and vote for people who espouse higher ideals, who cherish a society with multiple faiths, multiple races and gender equality.

Listen for the voices of reason and compassion. Vote for Bob Hollister, John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro.

Don Mast

New Holland