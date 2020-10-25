I believe that the coming election is the last time we will be able to prevent socialism from taking over the country. Voting problems are likely going to result in a contested election. I expect the violence in the streets will spread, not stop.

Joe Biden was selected to run for president because he seems to have the reputation of a moderate Democrat and is therefore less scary. But his mental capacity, in my view, is questionable. He recently seemed to say that he was running for a Senate seat.

I predict that Biden will be “retired,” perhaps using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, within a year and Kamala Harris, a California progressive, will implement the socialist agenda.

President Donald Trump, admittedly an unusual personality, has made significant achievements in the international arena, and the pre-COVID-19 economy was thriving.

Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is mixed, yet I believe the recovery is better than expected. It would be very helpful if everyone would take personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and otherwise behave accordingly. The recent surge in cases clearly shows that behavior hasn’t changed. Since Americans’ “free” way is to do what one pleases, whenever one pleases, we suffer to a greater degree than some other countries.

Additionally, the cancel culture is already in full bloom, as anything negative toward the Democrats will seemingly be concealed. Twitter and Facebook are prime examples. I believe that social pressures will control what you can say and conceal any alternative thinking.

Vote for Trump and the Republican congressional candidates to protect our country.

Forrest Collier

West Lampeter Township