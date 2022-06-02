The National Firearms Act of 1934 for all intents and purposes eliminated the automatic weapon of that day, the Tommy gun. The point is that those elected officials did what was necessary, despite concerns over the Second Amendment. As elected officials, they worked to protect the citizens who put them in office.

We’re overdue to repeat the courage of those legislators of 1934 and eliminate assault-style weapons from the hands of civilians.

And let us not blame legislators, who ran on platforms that support gun ownership on almost any level. We put them in office!

So, if the ongoing gun violence really bothers, you should reflect that in your vote in November. Elect those who truly will work to protect us.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster