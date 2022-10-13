On Sept. 21, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on the Presidential Election Reform Act (House Resolution 8873). The bill passed, 229-203, receiving votes from nine House Republicans. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted no.

One of the main features of the bill is that it specifies that the presiding officer, the vice president, does not have discretion to throw out electoral votes submitted by states in accordance with the act.

Then-President Donald Trump and his surrogates, including Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, worked to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by arguing that Vice President Mike Pence had the discretion to throw out the electors submitted by the states to Congress.

Smucker objected to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. Perhaps Smucker lacks the courage to stand up to the extreme element of his party, which tried to throw out the votes of his constituents and trash our constitutional democracy.

Or perhaps Smucker truly holds the extreme beliefs of those who seem willing to destroy a democracy to hold onto power.

In the book of Genesis, Abraham negotiates with God to save the city of Sodom if 10 righteous people can be found in the city. In my view, the U.S. House vote on HR 8873 casts doubt whether there are 10 patriotic House Republicans with the courage to stand up to those who seem willing to destroy our democracy. That list certainly doesn’t include Rep. Smucker.

Please put country over party Nov. 8. Vote for candidates who will support democracy over their personal and party interests.

Kermit “Doc” Norris

Manheim Township