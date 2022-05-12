Mike Sturla has been a Democratic member of the state House of Representatives representing Lancaster County and city since 1991. He served as House Democratic Policy Committee Chair until 2020 and is currently the minority chair of the Urban Affairs committee. He was elected to Lancaster City Council in 1987 and served until his election to the state House.

In my view, no one understands the concerns and issues confronting Lancastrians like Sturla. With his 30 years of experience, he is eminently qualified to continue representing Lancaster, especially during these difficult political times when individual rights are under constant attack.

Some of his many endorsements include Planned Parenthood, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state AFL-CIO, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 743, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and Humane Pennsylvania.

We must ensure that Sturla is victorious in the May 17 Democratic primary. Experienced and honorable political leadership is important to all of his constituents. “I Like Mike” for the 96th Legislative District.

Kermit “Doc” Norris

Manheim Township