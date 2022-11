I very much agree with the Oct. 31 letter “What we need in US Senate.” I believe that Mehmet Oz’s past support of former President Donald Trump’s big election lies disqualifies him as a safe choice for Pennsylvania.

In my view, gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is, if anything, worse.

Please vote for Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman on Nov. 8.

Anthony Porco

Savage, Maryland