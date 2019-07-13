News flash from President Donald Trump: The stock market will crash (worst ever) if he isn’t reelected. I say fake news.
What an idiot. The stock market will probably go up, up and away. It would be happy to get rid of the lying president of the U.S., who is self-centered, vulgar, a bully, rude, crude, mean, a divider and a name-caller who uses scare tactics and has no respect for others.
People, I don’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat. Vote for the person, not for the party.
Shirley Rahe
Mount Joy