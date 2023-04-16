As a proud 1966 graduate of Warwick High School, I am a booster of my hometown. Lititz is known for beauty, creativity, faith, volunteer efforts and the community's support of its local public schools and businesses.

Lititz is also known for love. Our nativity scene in the middle of town at Christmas says love. Love permeates our history and inspires our future. It’s a foundation upon which we can build a diverse, peaceful community.

Recent disruptions of Warwick School Board meetings by a group of parents who mirror the values of a national group known as Moms for Liberty concern me. They think Warwick School District is doing poorly and getting worse. They cite handpicked pieces of data. I disagree.

As a 74-year-old grandma, I attended two meetings and spoke in defense of books and the school district’s opt-out policy. In the December meeting I said, “Gun violence is far more threatening to our students than any book in the library.”

The recent news from Nashville, Tennessee, has made the nation painfully aware — again — of that truth.

Warwick schools have a lot to celebrate — from a state champion baseball team and first-place band to international grand prizes for envisioning better futures!

I plead with voters in the Warwick School District to educate themselves about the candidates in the upcoming municipal primary election. Investigate their qualifications and their attitudes. Our peaceful community is threatened.

Let’s keep our eyes on love. And vote accordingly.

Shirley Showalter

Lititz