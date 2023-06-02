What do you do when an employee is not doing his or her job? Usually, you call them into your office and tell them they are not doing their job and that if things do not change, you will fire them.

America has already told its U.S. senators and representatives that they are not doing their jobs and that they must change when it comes to meaningful gun control.

Remember when you go to the polls to “fire” those people who vote against meaningful gun control. They are your employees, and it is time to hire someone who will do what you want.

Don Murray

Lititz