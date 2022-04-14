Next month, some people who live in the newly created 49th House District in Lancaster County will have a decision to make: In the Democratic primary, should they vote for Janet Diaz or Ismail Smith-Wade-El?

I would urge them to vote for Diaz. I say this because she is a supporter of law enforcement, while Smith-Wade-El, in my view, is not.

As president of the Lancaster City Council, Smith-Wade-El has shown a consistent disdain for law enforcement. He was a vocal critic of the incident involving the unfortunate shooting of Ricardo Muñoz in September 2020. He has consistently supported criticism of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Diaz has voiced her support for the police department. In my opinion, we do not need another lawmaker in Harrisburg who is anti-law enforcement. It’s bad enough, in my view, that Smith-Wade-El has some control over the police in Lancaster city. We surely do not need him in Harrisburg, where he can have influence over law enforcement for the entire state.

I do not live in this state House district, but I have followed the actions of these two candidates, and I believe that Diaz is clearly the better candidate.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township