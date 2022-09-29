I am 71 years old and have been voting since the age of 21. In all my years, I have never seen such a crucial Pennsylvania election as this one. Since the 1970s, I have witnessed tremendous gains in this country for the rights of women, Black people and other people of color, and those who are LGBTQ. We have also made great gains in health care.

In my view, if the Republicans in this state win election in November, they will attempt to roll back all the progress made in the past 60 years. I believe that they are a threat to expanded voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, minority rights, LGBTQ rights, public education, expanded health care and working people’s rights to union representation.

There is a malevolent force abroad in this country that is lying, hateful, spiteful, cruel and violent. There is a movement in the United States to undermine our democracy in the name of “Christian” nationalism. I am a Christian and these people do not speak for me.

Several years ago, I was in Italy and visited a World War II cemetery for American soldiers. The soldiers lying in that graveyard gave their lives in the epic battle against the evil of fascism. They sacrificed themselves so that people like you and I could live in peace, prosperity and freedom. Don’t let their sacrifice be in vain!

Please get out and vote this fall, either by mail or at the polls Nov. 8. Vote for Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania governor, John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate, and Bob Hollister as representative for the 11th Congressional District.

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township