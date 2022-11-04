It is clear to me that the midterm elections this year pit democracy against nationalism. Americans always assumed that democracy would continue and expand, but recent events and certain candidates seem to prove otherwise.

Concerns include the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to deny women the right to control their own bodies. Candidates of concern include Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — who I view as a far-right-wing nationalist and who refuses to debate opponents or grant access to the mainstream media — and Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, whose actions in January 2021 helped to support the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

I view Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz as being in the same camp as Mastriano and Smucker in wanting to severely limit a woman’s right to abortion. Oz has also supported the Big Lie in the past and I believe that, if elected, he would join GOP efforts to end Social Security and Medicare in their current forms.

If you support continuing our democracy and oppose the right-wing rhetoric that spreads nationalistic fear and hate, then you must vote Nov. 8 for candidates who I believe will guarantee that democracy continues.

Vote for Josh Shapiro for governor, John Fetterman for U.S. Senate and Bob Hollister for Congress. I believe that they share our mutual family values, support democracy, will keep programs like Social Security and Medicare intact and will stop the trend toward fascist nationalism in its tracks.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township