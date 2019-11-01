Please support the crime victim rights — or Marsy’s Law — amendment on the ballot Nov. 5.
My father, Robert Spangenberg, was a firefighter in Allentown who died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire in a blizzard Feb. 11, 1983. The fire was arson, and the arsonist was identified by Allentown officials. When no action was taken against the arsonist, we hired an attorney to get information; we were told that there were procedural problems. Bystanders and fire officials stated that my father identified the fire as arson while he was still fighting it. We never heard another word after that.
In a civil suit connected with the fire, the owner of the building sued the insurance company to get money because the building was destroyed by the fire. He was denied the insurance because the jury determined that he was responsible for the fire. We were not told about this trial; the excuse was that someone in the fire department determined that it would be too emotional for us!
Still the City of Allentown took no action against the arsonist. I am incredulous that city investigators would mishandle an investigation into a fire that resulted in the death of a firefighter. They knew that my father was unlikely to survive.
Isn’t death due to arson a felony murder? Those upon whom my father depended to defend his life and investigate his death failed him.
Please support crime victim rights; Robert Spangenberg had no rights.
Carol Wolford
West Donegal Township