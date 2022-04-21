I believe in being pro-choice and pro-life.

In the upcoming elections I urge all Americans, despite political party affiliations, to support candidates for local, regional and national offices who are committed to supporting programs that are pro-life.

Let us work together for:

Women’s reproductive choices. Clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. Climate control so we can live comfortably and grow crops to feed ourselves. Affordable health care so that we can all live healthy lives. Affordable housing in safe neighborhoods. Affordable education and child care.

Let’s elect pro-life candidates committed to:

Getting guns off our streets. Protecting our voting rights. Building a strong, safe infrastructure for transportation, manufacturing, medical research and food production.

Let us rededicate ourselves to upholding our U.S. Constitution: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America.”

We can all agree we are better working together for our common good.

Rachel Williams

West Lampeter Township