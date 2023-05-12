Way back in December 2022, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County began its process of vetting candidates to support in this year’s May 16 primary election.

After approximately 350 elected committee people spent countless hours researching, interviewing and questioning the candidates, three individuals seeking a seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas ultimately earned two-thirds of the committee’s support: Christina Parsons, Shawn McLaughlin and Todd Brown.

I can tell you that I know these candidates, and they are experienced conservatives who would serve Lancaster County and its citizens well if elected to the bench.

They have all been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation. They would each bring a unique skill set to the bench, representing the three areas of family, civil and criminal law.

They are hard-working and conscientious people, and I ask that all Republicans vote for them — the first three candidates on the Republican ballot.

Albert Glover

West Lampeter Township