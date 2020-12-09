I used to believe that I could vote for a local Republican to represent me in the commonwealth’s House and Senate, and that by doing so I would not be tacitly voting for or endorsing a Republican president or presidential candidate.

However, it is now apparent that a vote for my local representative is also a vote for Donald Trump.

Since Trump has firmly taken possession of the soul of the Republican Party, I can now say with assurance that I have voted for my last Republican politician — at least until the stain and smell of Trumpism have been cleansed by time from the party.

Alex DeCaria

East Hempfield Township