It is so disgusting that we have a lying, hypocritical, cheating and self-serving president in Donald Trump, who is without morals or empathy for anyone. This man has destroyed all of our norms and institutions, and is tearing our country apart. The spineless congressional Republicans enabled him to do this because they are afraid of his idiotic, demeaning tweets being aimed at them. They have allowed Trump total power with no constraints as we move toward a dictatorship.

The right-wing QAnon conspiracy group shows just how far we have sunk. This group believes the ridiculous claim that “deep-state” Satan-worshiping and child sex-trafficking Democrats are taking over the world and only President Donald Trump can save it. You have to be a complete moron to believe this trash, which explains why Trump refuses to denounce QAnon as the conspiracy grows among his base supporters.

I am thankful that the majority of Americans, including myself, are too intelligent to be sucked into all the idiotic, right-wing conspiracy theories and lies propagated by Trump and his supporters. These only show just how stupid our country has become and how far we have sunk under Trump.

In November, I am voting to oust Trump and his four-year nightmare. We need to get away from the lunacy and restore the normalcy, truth, civility, decency, empathy and respect that are so glaringly missing. I hope the majority of Americans join me.

John Eckman

Manheim Township